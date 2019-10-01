SBS Punjabi

Many more medicines will cost less from October 1

antibiotics

Published 1 October 2019 at 11:45am, updated 1 October 2019 at 2:56pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by MP Singh
For some patients with lung cancer, it will mean treatments that cost them tens of thousands of dollars will now be dramatically reduced.

More than 500,000 Australians will now have access to cheaper medicines when the new products are added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. 

They include treatments for lung cancer, leukaemia, seizures or nerve pain and high cholesterol levels. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the listing of the drugs is indicative of the quality of health care in Australia. 

"There are many high priorities but there are few, if any, that are as high as ensuring that Australians get access to affordable medicines. I mean this drugs will save up to $190,000 per course of treatment and bringing that down to just over $40 and $6.50 on concessional treatments. It's one of the mainstays of the wonderful health care system we have in this country."

It's a move the Australian Medical Association has also welcomed.

Click on the link above to hear the audio in Punjabi.

