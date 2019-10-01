Many more medicines will cost less from October 1

More than 500,000 Australians will now have access to cheaper medicines when the new products are added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.





They include treatments for lung cancer, leukaemia, seizures or nerve pain and high cholesterol levels.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the listing of the drugs is indicative of the quality of health care in Australia.





"There are many high priorities but there are few, if any, that are as high as ensuring that Australians get access to affordable medicines. I mean this drugs will save up to $190,000 per course of treatment and bringing that down to just over $40 and $6.50 on concessional treatments. It's one of the mainstays of the wonderful health care system we have in this country."





It's a move the Australian Medical Association has also welcomed.





Click on the link above to hear the audio in Punjabi.





