Government unveils plan for a healthier Australia

Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed Australia's National Health Plan, with the blueprint outlining funding and programs until 2030.





While Australia is ranked number one in the world when it comes to clinical outcomes, Mr Hunt is aiming higher.





Mr Hunt breaks down Australia's health system into four main pillars which the national plan will address.





Pillar one is primary healthcare, an area which Mr Hunt says Australia is doing well in but can further improve.





Pillar two addresses Australia's hospitals and private health system.





Pillar three is prevention and mental health.





The government is also putting a further $10 million towards the national health plan's fourth and final pillar; medical research.





Click the audio link above to hear the full feature presentation in Punjabi.











