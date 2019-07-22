SBS Punjabi

Australia’s multicultural neighbourhoods may have poor mental health

Published 22 July 2019 at 5:11pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Australians living in more culturally diverse neighbourhoods tend to have poorer mental health outcomes, according to a new report. And it appears it's because they don't trust each other. The research is prompting calls for more community building programmes. Researchers found higher levels of neighbourhood ethnic diversity were associated with poorer mental health, with lower levels of neighbourhood trust as the key factor linking the two. It's a surprising result given Australia is known as one of the most diverse countries in the world, with more than a quarter of residents born overseas. But if that diversity is impacting peoples' mental health, what can be done about it?

