Medicines will now land from the sky in rural and remote Australia via drones

It might not be the iconic laugh of a kookaburra. But it is the engine of the Australian-made kookaburra drone.





The custom built and 3D printed aircraft is designed to deliver essential medicines to people in rural and remote areas.





"So one of the big problems in rural areas is the tyranny of distance, people go without their medication, because it is just too hard and too far, and it takes too long to get it, so they're just used to going without," says Lucy Walker, a pharmacist in the south Queensland town of Goondiwindi.





Her pharmacy will be the trial site for the drone deliveries in May.





"I am actually from Brisbane, from the city, so when I came out here, I would sigh, as it is just not the best care and the people out here deserve better, so if we can use technology to actually improve patient care I am all for it," she adds.





The drones are developed by Swoop Air and CEO Eric Peck says they can deliver medicines to remote stations up to 130 kilometres away.





"The aircraft will take off, fly along a highway in the sky, effectively, to the destination and transition to hover, land like a helicopter on site, it'll either drop the payload off and fly away on its own or if it is a bigger payload, loaded in the top, the person will be able to walk up to it, take a little box of medication out, press a button and send the aircraft back home," Mr Peck says.





