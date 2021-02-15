New cancer therapy gets approval to be made in Australia

Doctors diagnosed Angie Gale with stage-four blood cancer.
But she's in complete remission after having a one-time, personalised treatment known as CAR-T cell therapy.
"It was pretty amazing that in such a short time that you can get those sort of results. It was something I probably wasn't expecting."
In mid-2020, during Victoria's second lockdown, a sample of the 68-year-old's blood was collected and sent to a special lab in the United States.
While there, the white blood cells - or "CAR-T cells" - were separated out, reprogrammed and sent back weeks later as a tailor-made infusion.
Executive Director of Business Ventures at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Associate Professor Dominic Wall, says the CAR-T cells go to work hunting down and destroying cancer cells.
"It's a laser-precision treatment for your cancer that in most instances spares most other normal tissue. So we do think that this is a gentler and kinder treatment for patients."
