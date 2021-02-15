SBS Punjabi

New cancer therapy gets approval to be made in Australia

SBS Punjabi

NACA Feature, cancer, health issues,

Production of the therapy is to begin at the Cell Therapies facility within the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2021 at 10:06am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

In a major win for blood cancer patients in Australia, approval's been granted for a potentially lifesaving therapy to be manufactured locally. A state-of-the-art facility in Melbourne is to join just a handful of sites globally permitted to produce the CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah.

Published 16 February 2021 at 10:06am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Doctors diagnosed Angie Gale with stage-four blood cancer.

But she's in complete remission after having a one-time, personalised treatment known as CAR-T cell therapy.

"It was pretty amazing that in such a short time that you can get those sort of results. It was something I probably wasn't expecting."

Advertisement
In mid-2020, during Victoria's second lockdown, a sample of the 68-year-old's blood was collected and sent to a special lab in the United States.

While there, the white blood cells - or "CAR-T cells" - were separated out, reprogrammed and sent back weeks later as a tailor-made infusion.

Executive Director of Business Ventures at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Associate Professor Dominic Wall, says the CAR-T cells go to work hunting down and destroying cancer cells.

"It's a laser-precision treatment for your cancer that in most instances spares most other normal tissue. So we do think that this is a gentler and kinder treatment for patients."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack