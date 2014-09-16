SBS Punjabi

Meet Daryl Maguire who is the great grandson of Sikh hawker Sunda Singh

MP Daryl Maguire (right), the great- grandson of Sunda Singh, a Sikh hawker from Punjab

Published 16 September 2014 at 11:56am, updated 20 October 2020 at 1:58pm
By Manpreet K Singh
SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh talked to MP Daryl Maguire, the Member for Wagga Wagga (NSW), who is the great-grandson of Sunda Singh, a Sikh hawker from Punjab, who came to Australia in the late 19th century. Daryl Maguire tells us about his great grandfather along with other Sikh Hawkers who came to Australia at that time. Talking about himself and his career in Politics, Daryl says that this is an excellent example of multiculturalism in Australia.

