Meet legal eagle Saranpaal Calais with a keen eye for helping others

Key Points Saranpaal Calais is a technology and digital lawyer at the global law firm Allen & Overy.

Only 1.6 per cent of barristers are Asian Australian, and only 0.8 per cent of the judiciary are of Asian descent.

He is also the director of Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) and co-founder of the Young Sikh Professionals network (YSPN).

Born in Hobart (Tasmania) in a Sikh family of Malaysian descent, Saranpaal Calais didn't often see turbans around him while growing up – a Sikh's most identifiable asset.





"When you're growing up, all you want to do is fit in with your friends and everyone else. So, it's hard to look different.





"With my unshorn hair and coming from a diverse background, I had to fight to make my visibility matter, and it took a lot of commitment to work harder to reach this rank," he tells SBS Punjabi.





Mr Calais, who has significant experience advising on Australian privacy and data protection regulations, has led negotiations on enterprise-wide strategic digital transformation projects for two of Australia's largest banks.





Among his other professional feats, he co-founded a technology company in 2015 that developed a data analytics platform for the aviation industry.



Giving back to the community

Mr Calais believes that engaging with the proper levels of government is very important for the growth of any community, and he has been instrumental in providing legal assistance and support in many community-related matters.





"For example, bicycle helmet laws restricted Sikhs from using bicycles in Queensland and New South Wales. We made a submission to the government to allow Sikhs to have modified rules around helmets on bikes.





"During the COVID pandemic, when Sikh doctors were not allowed to treat patients because they weren't able to wear masks appropriately, we made legal efforts to allow Sikh doctors to wear protective gear," he shares.



"I am humbled that I am in apposition to contribute to assist and support policies affecting my community, and it's something that we all as a community need to do more of," Mr Calais adds.





According to the Australian Human Rights Commission , only 1.6 per cent of barristers are Asian Australian and only 0.8 per cent of the judiciary are of Asian descent.





Reflecting on his experiences, Mr Calais shares, "As I was growing up as a lawyer, when I looked around the legal profession, and I could not see anyone that looked like me, and that was quite confronting to see, to look around the profession and see there's no one else that has risen to a senior level.





"There's no other turban-wearing Sikh partner in an Australian law firm, and even globally at the major law firms around the world; there's a handful of Sikh partners including in the US and the UK," he claims.





Mr Calais says it has taken a lot of time and effort, but he believes that next time someone comes across a turban-wearing lawyer, they'll have a better sense of what to expect.



Drawing strength from faith

Mr Calais wants to inspire young Australian Sikhs to achieve their dreams.





He serves as the director of Sikh Youth Australia, a national organisation helping job seekers to become more employable.



"My father and several other close friends started Sikh youth camps once a year when I was 12. It was the only time once in a year we used to feel like 'we belong'," he says.





Mr Calais says he learnt so much from these camps that he decided to share it with the community through leadership programs he runs as part of SYA camps.



"I want to help young Sikhs to be able to draw strength from the understanding they have of their faith," he says.





He is also a co-founder of the Young Sikh Professionals network (YSPN), a group working towards creating conditions for young Sikhs to help them succeed and amplify their influence.



Religion and identity

Mr Calais says that his dastaar (turban) reminds him of his authenticity and gives him confidence in what he represents.





"Our take is that we are Sikhs and Australians, so we draw strength and values from Sikhism and use it as a lighthouse to contribute to the Australian community in a meaningful way.





Click on the link to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

