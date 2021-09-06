SBS Punjabi

Meet Pakistani author and cartoonist Jawed Iqbal

Jawed Iqbal

Pakistani cartoonist Jawed Iqbal. Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Published 6 September 2021 at 2:33pm, updated 6 September 2021 at 2:36pm
By Masood Mallhi
In our fortnightly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi interviews author and cartoonist Jawed Iqbal, who has been drawing attention to the problems faced by the common man through his artistic creations for over three decades.

Listen to this feature in Punjabi by clicking the player at the top of the page.

