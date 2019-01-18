SBS Punjabi

Meet Pakistan's famous news presenter, Imran Sanaullah

SBS Punjabi

im

Popular Pakistani news presenter Imran Sanaullah began his career with radio. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2019 at 10:10pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Charting his course from radio to news television, this top mediaperson of the country talks about the journey of his professional life.

Published 18 January 2019 at 10:10pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Our Pakistan correspondent takes us into the professional life of Imran Sanaullah, one of the top five news presenters of the country. Having started his career with radio, Mr Imran makes a very profound comment on the difference between  radio and television news presentation. "Earlier, you would 'listen' to the news but today, you 'watch' it because television news has become performance," says he. 

In a detailed interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Imran shines a light on the dipping standards yet rising popularity of news television in Pakistan.

To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of this page. 

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related stories

Meet Ishrat Fatima: one of Pakistan’s pioneer newscasters

Meet G.M. Shah, a multifaceted artist from Pakistan

Adal Minhas Lahori talks poetry with SBS Punjabi



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?