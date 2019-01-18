Meet Pakistan's famous news presenter, Imran Sanaullah

Our Pakistan correspondent takes us into the professional life of Imran Sanaullah, one of the top five news presenters of the country. Having started his career with radio, Mr Imran makes a very profound comment on the difference between radio and television news presentation. "Earlier, you would 'listen' to the news but today, you 'watch' it because television news has become performance," says he.





In a detailed interview with SBS Punjabi , Mr Imran shines a light on the dipping standards yet rising popularity of news television in Pakistan.





