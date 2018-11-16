Meet Ishrat Fatima: one of Pakistan’s pioneer newscasters

Her gracefully-draped dupatta and fetching eyes enhanced her style of news presentation. For all those not only in Pakistan, but also those who had access to Pakistan Television living in India’s borders areas like Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jammu & Kashmir, Ms Ishrat Fatima was someone who many young women wanted to be. And many young – and old men – perhaps wanted to know.





This week, SBS Punjabi chats with one of the pioneers of television news casting in the Indian Subcontinent. Ms Fatima is one of Pakistan's seniormost newscasters. Source: Supplied





To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of this page.





