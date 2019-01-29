Meet Simran Kaur Wadhawan, the newest member of the RAAF

Simran Kaur Wadhawan has officially joined the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) as a Cadet Officer today.





All of the latest appointees undertook an official oath or affirmation in front of friends and family, at a ceremony at St George’s Terrace this morning, before departing for ADFA to commence their training and education.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi about her appointment, Simran Kaur Wadhawan shared her excitement and pride at joining the RAAF. Simran Kaur Wadhawan, making strides into a new career with RAAF Source: Supplied





“My family and friends are so excited about this – many have called to congratulate me, asking me how I got to this point, and what my job will entail,” she said.





“I will receive a three-week Defence training to start with, which will go on until February 23, after which I will undertake my studies at ADFA (in Canberra) for three years. At the end of that, I will work for RAAF in a leadership role and I’m really looking forward to it.” Simran Kaur Wadhawan Source: Supplied





'I'm not joining the RAAF as a pilot, so I won't be flying aircraft. But as an Officer, I will be in a leadership role," she told SBS.





So what made a teenage girl from a migrant background think of joining the Australian Defence Force?





“Well I always wanted to do something different – not a mainstream kind of job. I knew my strengths lay in my self confidence and communication skills. And since I have been heavily involved in community work for many years now, I wanted to do something that would reinforce that, and also make everyone proud of me.” Simran Kaur Wadhawan with her family in Perth today Source: Supplied





“I began this process of joining RAAF since I was 15 years old, and my parents have always encouraged me."





"I believe this will also help the identity of the Sikh community here in Australia,” said Ms Wadhawan, adding, “I know that not many young girls from our community think of a career in the Australian Defence Force”.





“ I hope to be an inspiration for them as well as for our community.”





Simran kaur Wadhawan being felicitated at the Gurudwara in Perth Source: Supplied





The Sikh community in Perth has been exhilarated with Ms Wadhawan’s appointment at ADFA and felicitated her in a special ceremony, believing she was the youngest and the first Sikh woman to earn the honour.





But Australian Defence Media has since confirmed to SBS Punjabi that another 17 year old, born in India and identifying herself as a Sikh woman, joined ADFA as an RAAF CAdet in 2017.





Apart from this, there are currently 52 women in the Australian Defence Force who are of Indian origin, serving in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Some have come through ADFA while others haven’t.





Defence Media told SBS Punjabi that as at 14 January 2019, the number of current serving female ADF members with a birth country of India, by work location are: Indian origin women in Australian Defence forces Source: Defence Media





"The above statistics include all permanent force, active reserves, continuous full time service reserves and ADF gap year members," a spokesperson added.





As for Ms Wadhawan, she is keenly looking forward to undertaking her training and studies, so she can commence her duties for the RAAF as soon as possible.





“I am aiming high. I want to serve the nation, I want to earn promotions, and do the very best I can,” she told SBS Punjabi . The proud Wadhawan family in Perth Source: Supplied





