SBS Punjabi

Meet the first Punjabi woman to be elected as a councillor in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Kushpinder Kaur

Educationist turned politician. Source: Kushpinder Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2021 at 11:31am, updated 22 December 2021 at 1:10pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Kushpinder Kaur has created history by winning a council seat in the Punjabi-dominated area of Blacktown in Sydney.

Published 21 December 2021 at 11:31am, updated 22 December 2021 at 1:10pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Coming from Halluwal, a small village near Mahalpur (Hoshiarpur district) in Punjab, Kushpinder Kaur never thought that she was going to create history in Australia.
  • Ms Kaur's grandfather, Bishan Singh, was a freedom fighter in Gadar Party during India’s independence struggle.
  • She has been instrumental in running many workshops for the upliftment of women and youth during her career as an educationist.
Ms Kaur, an educationist by profession, has become the first-ever Punjabi woman to be elected to a constitutional office in Australia’s history.

She shared her joy with SBS Punjabi, “I wholeheartedly thank all of the voters for trusting me, including those who voted by my Punjabi/Sikh surname, which is Kaur."

Backed by the Labor party, Ms Kaur had been elected as a councillor in Ward-2 of Blacktown City Council.

Advertisement
Before migrating to Australia in 2014, I never thought that I would be getting into politics at any stage
“While working as a principal in various colleges and schools of repute, both in India and in Australia, I have taken pride in spotting the extraordinary talents in students and providing them with the mentorship that enables them to achieve their dream goals,” she said.
Kushpinder Kaur
Punjabi female councilor. Source: Kushpinder Kaur


Ms Kaur had words of encouragement for other women from the migrant community who want to join politics but have language and other cultural barriers.

“I encourage all aspiring females to join politics. I will be more than happy to provide my level best support, help and guidance.”

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack