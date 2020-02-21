SBS Punjabi

Meet the Kiwi-Indian neuroscientist creating ripples with her research

Indian-origin industrialists

Dr Malvindar Bains, neuroscientist at the University of Auckland Centre for Brain Research

Published 21 February 2020
By Avneet Arora
Source: SBS

Dr Malvindar Bains is a neuroscientist at the University of Auckland Centre for Brain Research, currently making new strides with her research in conditions including Huntington's and Alzheimer's Disease.

The Kiwi-Indian researcher, Ms Bains who has made many scientific discoveries shared that the cases of brain disorders within her own family and the community stemmed her interest in the field of brain health.

“For me, it’s the fact that everyone is affected, it doesn’t spare you of your creed, colour or race, so that’s part of the reason why I started developing an interest in the brain,” said Ms Bains.

The third-generation migrant in New Zealand, Dr Bains also runs a charity to raise awareness about brain health among members of the community.

“There is a lack of awareness of conditions like Alzheimer’s and wider Dementia within the community.

“I thought I have the knowledge of the condition that young people are at risk of so why we don’t just set a charitable organisation so that we can start supporting these kids in a different capacity beyond our professional capabilities,” said Ms Bains.

Talking about opportunities for young migrants at the cusp of starting their career, Ms Bains said everyone needs to be motivated before they set on the path.

“All of us need to be motivated before we embark on any particular career. I think within our own community, we are prone to rely on hearsay evidence. I think that mentality needs to change.

“I also think it’s really important to do heavy background research into any institute, any course, any job that you’re applying for and not just googling about it,” she added.

