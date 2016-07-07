SBS Punjabi

Meet ‘The Mastana Jogi’ - Kanwar Grewal

SBS Punjabi

Mastana Jogi

Mastana Jogi Source: Photo by Pal Production

Published 7 July 2016 at 10:51pm, updated 18 July 2016 at 12:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਕੋਈ ਗੱਲ ਸੁਣਾ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਦੀ, ਨਾ ਮਸਜਿਦ ਦੀ ਨਾ ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੀ - ਕੰਵਰ ਗਰੇਵਾਲ - In this interview, we speak to Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal who shared his words of wisdom and his passion for spiritual music and singing with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal. Kanwar studied music from Punjabi University Patiala, and is currently on his Australian tour.

Kanwar
Kanwar Grewal with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal Source: Photo by Arshee Singh
 

Kanwar
Source: Supplied




