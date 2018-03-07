Meet the Punjabi duplicate of Hollywood actor Dev Patel

What if one day while while you are running to catch your routine train and a stranger stops you to have a chat? In all probability, you would get stressed about missing your train. But what if this stranger wants to offer you a part – however big or small – in a major movie that features some of Hollywood’s biggest names Like Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel? And what if this movie goes on to get not one but six Oscar nominations? Sounds like a dream? Rather, a dream on steroids. Nevertheless, this is straight out of the life of this young Punjabi man for whom an interruption in his usual sprint to catch his train at Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station proved to be a turning point in his life.





Lady Luck embraced Deepak Sharma in exactly this fashion. This handsome 27-year-old young man, was born and brought up in a Punjabi family in Chhattisgarh, India. He spent many years in Amritsar and finally took a flight to Melbourne to pursue a Masters degree in engineering. Or was it to land a role in Lion, one of the most inspiring and heart-warming movies of all time? Or was it to master the art of making those sweet nothings we all love, doughnuts? Listen in.









