Meet the Punjabi entrepreneurs behind Australia's first online mortgage marketplace

Mandeep Sodhi and Atul Narang, the founders of HashChing

Mandeep Sodhi and Atul Narang, the founders of HashChing Source: Supplied

Published 10 November 2016 at 11:26pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 3:42pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Sydney-based Mandeep Sodhi and Atul Narang founded HashChing last year, and already, they have processed $2 billion worth of home loan applications; HashChing has also been included in the list of Emerging Stars in KPMGs Global 100 FinTech report

Although Mandeep came from a background in banking and Atul was an IT expert, they both faced an interesting situation when they shopped around for their first home loan in Sydney in 2014.

 That experience gave birth to the idea of HashChing, where consumers can be put in touch with a mortgage broker, who can potentially save them thousands of dollars in loan repayments every year.

 In this exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, Mandeep and Atul spoke about the Australian property market and gave essential tips to home buyers... Do listen!

 

