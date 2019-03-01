Meet triple gold medallist athlete Harsharn Singh Grewal

Sydney Olympic Park played host to this year's state Masters competitions in February 2019.





Athletes aged 31 and above are eligible to participate in the NSW Masters championships, and 66 year old Dr Harsharn Singh Grewal was a participant in the 65-69 year old category.





"This was the first time I took part in the NSW Masters. Last year I participated in the Pan Pacific Games held in the Gold Coast and had won four medals - two silver and two bronze," he told SBS Punjabi.





In his first outing at the NSW Masters, Dr Grewal won three gold medals by completing the 800m race in 2:49 minutes, the 1500m race in 5:51 minutes and 5,000m in 21:11 minutes.





He is now eligible for selection for further national and international competitions.





Source: Supplied





Source: Supplied





Source: Supplied





"I'm very humbled by all this. Until now I had only run half marathons or City to Surf runs, so I knew I had the stamina. But winning gold medals has been a very humbling experience."





The 66-year-old trains everyday, running 15-20 kilometers daily.





Describing his tough regimen he said, "I wake up at 4 am every morning. At least three times a week, I run for 15 kms and twice a week, I run 20-21 kilometres."





"I recite Gurbani (prayers from the Sikh scriptures) as I run, and don't feel tired at all."





Source: Supplied





An alumnus of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Dr Grewal migrated to Australia in 1991, first living in Adelaide, then moving to Newcastle.





He is now hoping to participate in the National Masters Championships to be held in Melbourne in April 2019, which will also make him eligible to represent Australia internationally.





"Im inspired by people like Fauja Singh, who I consider my role model. I was lucky enough to meet him when he visited Sydney in 2013," said Dr Grewal.





