Meet volunteer firefighter Harsh Gupta who risks his life to battle Australian bushfires

Harsh Gupta signed up to become a volunteer firefighter nearly two years ago when he learnt about the devastating Australian bushfires, an intrinsic part of the continent's environment.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Gupta said his love for the outback regions and urge to serve the community prompted him to become a dedicated firefighter.





“I took three months training in December 2018 - one day per week training in grass and bushfires."





He said he has since battled nearly 30 blazes each year as a volunteer.





“Since then, I have fought around 30-35 fires every year as a volunteer. I have to be on my toes all the time and jump in my car as soon as I receive a call to fight a fire," he said.





Volunteer firefighters have to remain on their toes all the time. Source: Harsh Gupta





Mr Gupta said the job of a firefighter isn't an easy one, but saving lives gives him purpose and satisfaction.





“It is not easy, but being a satisfying job, I enjoy it. There have been instances when I was having a meal, was working or sleeping, but had to leave everything aside and jump in my car to be at the location."





He said the entire exercise is extremely organised where all volunteers in the region can enlist in advance as per their availability on a given day and time.





"If you have confirmed your availability, one must be in the fire station within five minutes after receiving a call from the local fire station in case of an incident."





Volunteering in fighting the fires is the most satisfying job to me, Harsh Gupta Source: Harsh Gupta











Mr Gupta advised that people, particularly those who live in the regional areas must always be prepared for any untoward incident and should have a well-prepared exit plan in case of fire.





“One must always follow instructions outlined by the respective local council and should remain on alert especially during the fire season," he added.





