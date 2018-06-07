Melbourne among best cities for international students

The University of Melbourne is Australia's highest ranking university with just three other Australian higher education institutions making the Top 100 in the recent world rankings.





In spite of the fact that Melbourne takes the crown as Australia's prominent student city, Sydney remains a very strong rival, climbing four places this year to now rank among the top ten cities around the world.





Sydney’s most-improved score across the six indicators is for student view, where the city has climbed an impressive 24 places to now rank joint 14th- an improvement which recognizes both the enjoyable student experience on offer as well as the opportunity to stay and work in Australia after completing the studies. Melbourne city view Source: Pixabay





Published annually, QS best student city index features the best urban destinations for international students, based on a diverse range of indicators. To be considered for inclusion, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and be home to at least two universities featured in the most recent QS World University Rankings.





Seven universities in Melbourne are featured in the QS world university ranking 2018.

The highest-positioned of which is the University of Melbourne at joint 41st in the world – second only to Australian National University, Canberra on the Australian leaderboard.





Known as Australia's cultural capital, Melbourne regularly tops lists of the world’s most livable cities and is loaded with all the attractions that make the Australian lifestyle so appealing – including beautiful nightlife and a fair proportion of sunny days. The city’s cultural calendar is packed year-round – spanning arts, comedy, music, film, fashion, and a host of multicultural celebrations. Source: Unsplash





On the other hand, Sydney’s weakest score is for affordability due to the combination of relatively high international tuition fees and substantial living costs. But it’s easy to see why so many international students find ways to cover the costs. After all, the combination of education and lifestyle Sydney offers makes for a highly attractive proposition.





Best Student Cities sees London overtake Montréal to rank as the world’s number one student city for the first time. Among its whole host of internationally ranked universities, the current leaders are UCL (University College London) and Imperial College London, which rank seventh and eighth respectively in the world ranking.





Despite Melbourne & Sydney five other Australian cities; Brisbane (21st), Canberra (22nd), Perth (39th), Adelaide (41st) and Gold Coast (87th) are listed in world’s best educational cities list.





QS has ranked these 10 cities best for international students.





London Tokyo Melbourne Montreal Paris Munich Berlin Zurich Sydney Seoul





