Melbourne in lockdown for six weeks, army troops and police patrol border with NSW

** Metropolitan Melbourne to return to lockdown for six weeks...





** Australia has upgraded its travel advice for China…





** Australian troops are being deployed to help guard the 1000 kilometre border between Victoria and New South Wales, which will close at 11.59 pm tonight for the first time in around 100 years.





Metropolitan Melbourne and the Shire of Mitchell will be placed back into lockdown for six weeks.





From midnight tomorrow (July 8) stage three restrictions will be reimposed in the area.





Residents will be unable to leave their homes unless it is for essential shopping, work, exercise, and medical and care giving.





Premier Daniel Andrews says he has no choice, but to re-inforce restrictions.





"“It is simply impossible with case rates at this level to have enough contact tracing staff, to have enough physical resources no matter where they come from no matter what uniform they wear in order to continue to supress and contain this virus without taking significant steps. If we were to fail to take those steps then we won’t be a couple of hundred cases per day, it will be many more than that and it will quickly spiral well and truly out of control.”]]



It comes after the state recorded 191 new cases of the coronavirus."





It is the highest number of new diagnoses in the state since the start of the pandemic.





Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, says of the new cases 37 are connected to existing outbreaks and 154 are under investigation.





The state's total number of infections has passed 2,800.





Australian Defence Force troops are being deployed to help guard the 1000 kilometre border between Victoria and New South Wales.





The border between the two states is being closed at 11.59pm tonight for the first time in around 100 years.





Between 350 and 500 A-D-F personnel will assist New South Wales authorities strengthen the sealed interstate crossings.





Troops will support police operations without directly involving themselves in law enforcement activity.





