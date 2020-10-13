Melbourne mum leaves behind depression and mental health barriers to start her own business

Kuldeep Kaur migrated to Australia from India for a better life about 12 years ago but faced many challenges and hurdles.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Ms Kaur spoke about some really ‘unexpected circumstances’ that severely affected her life and how she ultimately dealt with them.





“It was the darkest period of my life. But I took it head-on, not only to overcome these challenges but also to find peace, happiness and success in my life,” she said.





A former security officer and a healthcare worker Ms Kaur moved to Melbourne about two years ago before starting her business of handmade knitwear.





“I was doing well at a professional level as a supervisor with a security company in Brisbane. But I left that job to move to Melbourne after my marriage," she said. Source: Supplied Ms Kaur, a mother of two daughters aged just over one and four-month-old infant, said she left her routine job after the birth of her second child.





“My younger child has special needs. She will need to undergo a surgery to recover once she turns a year old,” she said.





Ms Kaur’s husband Mr Singh had to deal with a ‘complex’ heart issue just after their first child was born.





“He struggled to return to work due to his own health issues. The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic further affected his plans to return to work.”





Ms Kaur said it was an extremely difficult situation that forced her into depression after she felt lack of energy and fatigue, and began to think that she can’t move ahead in her life.

It was such a black hole that you don’t want anyone to go through it.

"But with Guru’s grace and family support I put a brave face to face these challenges with courage and hope,” she said.





“My family was my driving force. The people from my community helped me not only to set-up this handknitting business but also to purchase clothes from this venture.” Ms Kaur says she wants to be role model for her daughters. Source: Supplied Ms Kaur said she is glad that she was able to utilise her skills to run this business which is now generating enough income to help and support their family.





“We customise all handmade knitting items specially for babies and toddlers. These knitting skills were passed on to me by my mother who had it from her own mother and this is how these skills were passed down from one generation to the next,” she said.





“I believe in hard work. I don’t want to be on anyone’s mercy or Centrelink support. I will keep on putting extra effort and additional hours to get my family out of this situation.” Ms Kaur says she has found a new way of living life that is full of hope and happiness. Source: Supplied Ms Kaur said in life she once had suicidal thoughts, but she has left that dark past ‘way behind’ to find new meanings of happiness in her life.





“I am very happy to be living in Australia where mental health is always on priority and help is available when you need it the most,” she adds.





“I have found a new way of living a life that is full of hope and prosperity. I must urge people to speak up in case they need any help, like I did.”





To listen to this interview, click on the player at the top of the page.





Mental Health Month occurs each year in the month of October and encompasses World Mental Health Day on October 10.





Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (up to age 25).





More information about mental health is available at Beyond Blue .



