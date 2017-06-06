Melbourne shooting investigated for possible terrorism link

Police search the home of Yacqub Khayre Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2017 at 5:21pm
By Preeti McCarthy
Source: SBS
Authorities in Victoria have played down terrorism links to a siege in a Melbourne suburb in which two people, including the attacker, died. Police say they believe the man was working alone and the danger has now passed. But the man involved had been linked to a terrorist plot eight years ago in which he was acquitted. Preeti McCarthy reports.
