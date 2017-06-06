SBS Punjabi

Melbourne shooting investigated for possible terrorism link

SBS Punjabi

Police search the home of Yacqub Khayre

Police search the home of Yacqub Khayre Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2017 at 5:21pm
By Preeti McCarthy
Source: SBS

Authorities in Victoria have played down terrorism links to a siege in a Melbourne suburb in which two people, including the attacker, died. Police say they believe the man was working alone and the danger has now passed. But the man involved had been linked to a terrorist plot eight years ago in which he was acquitted. Preeti McCarthy reports.

Published 6 June 2017 at 5:21pm
By Preeti McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?