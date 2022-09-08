Melbourne Sikhs United creates history in Victoria’s domestic hockey league

Channi Dhillon, one of the founder members of MSU told SBS Punjabi that this league is the third largest league in Victoria after the Premier League and Victoria League 1.





“This achievement means that we could now participate in Victoria League 1 which is more like a dream come true for our team and supporters.”





“It is such a proud moment for all of us as a club and community to make these strides in the right direction,” says Mr Dhillon.





“We request all the Hockey lovers to come out in big numbers this weekend to see their favourite players in action for the championship game.”



Channi Dhillon is a long-serving team member of Melbourne Sikhs United Hockey Club. Credit: Supplied Narain Singh Grewal who works as a coach-cum-manager with the club says he is very proud of the team’s achievements in this season.





“After its establishment in 2018, the MSU has covered a lot of ground since its affiliation with Hockey Australia,” says Mr Grewal.





"Managing a club at such a level faces many financial and organisational hurdles. For example, many of our players are international students who try to manage their studies and game simultaneously. But the community support has made things a little easier for us."





"We feel very proud to represent our Punjabi community at this level of the game in Australia," he says.



Prabhjeet Singh is one of the leading scorers of the tournament. Credit: Supplied Having won 12 out of the 17 matches they played in the tournament, the club is hoping to make a great run into the finals.





Mr Grewal said that most of the players have represented many renowned hockey academies in India and Pakistan.





“We are proud that one of the top scorers of the tournament Prabhjeet Singh is part of our team. He is a product of world-famous Surjit Hockey Academy and has also played for the Indian Oil back in India.”



Melbourne Sikhs United HC was at top of the Men's Hockey League 2 points table. Credit: Supplied MSU’s Mains teams will face Eastern Christian Hockey Organisation (ECHO) for the championship title on Saturday, 10 September at Hedley Hull Field at Ashwood in Melbourne’s southeast.





Reserves will be playing against West Victoria on Sunday, 11 September at the Melbourne Hockey Center.



