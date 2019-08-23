Melbourne’s favourite comedians make their film debut in Teri Meri Jodi

“I can tell you there has never been a Punjabi movie like this, and probably never will be,” Sammy Gill told SBS Punjabi in an interview about the upcoming movie Teri Meri Jodi, in which not only he, but his wife Naz and another well-known comedian King B Chouhan are making their silver screen debut.





Dubbed as a ‘comeback’ movie for Aditya Sood, who has made a Punjabi film after six years, Teri Meri Jodi will hit the screens on September 13. Sammy Gill and King B Chouhan with their costars in Teri Meri Jodi Source: Supplied





“It’s a masala mix,” says King B Chouhan, “which has a rich dose of comedy, romance, emotions and action.”





“Above all, this is a story about the importance of various relationships that exist in an extended Punjabi family,” adds Sammy. 'Everyone will relate to it."





Both Sammy and Naz Gill also took a moment to reflect on the serious road accident they had in India, while shooting for the film.





“It’s a miracle that we survived, because at one point it felt like our life was coming to an end. We’re truly grateful to the Almighty that we’re both well,” said Sammy. Naz, Sammy and King at SBS Punjabi studios, in their first promotional interview for Teri Meri Jodi Source: SBS Punjabi





Naz Gill plays the sister of King B Chouhan in the film and says she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.





“Aditya Sood ji saw me dancing on the sets once, after which he assigned a who dance sequence to me. I have to say that even though we filmed that scene soon after the accident, and my ankle swelled up really badly at the end of the shoot, but it was an unforgettable experience for me,” she said.





But she says with a laugh, that her husband Sammy never allowed her to be on the set when he had to film a romantic scene with lead actress Monika Sharma.





“I would ask her not to come to set on the days when we knew that I’ll be shooting some romantic scenes,” explained Sammy.





When asked how she would react to those scenes when watching the film, Naz quipped, “I’ll just hold Sammy’s hand and watch it. That’ll be fine.” Sammy Gill and Monika Sharma in a still from the upcoming film Teri Meri Jodi Source: Supplied





Sammy, Naz and King have come a long way from producing home videos with situational comedies, with each of them enjoying a fan following of millions of dedicated fans.





In fact in Sammy-Naz videos, the couple is joined by Sammy’s parents, their children and even friends and relatives in completely unscripted situational pieces.





“Our family life is like a perpetual drama,” says Sammy. ‘Even when Naz and I have a real argument, our kids look at us as if we’re acting. Recently my son came and said – well done Daddy, that was great acting.”





“It’s like we air our feelings and frustrations through our video recordings, and go back to enjoying life soon after.”





King chirps, “Their house is like the set of the TV show Big Boss, where someone orders them to fight, to make up etc. Everything that happens is recorded – and you see the outcome in their funny videos.” A still from Teri Meri Jodi Source: Supplied





King says the most unforgettable moment for him while shooting for the film Teri Meri Jodi was when Sammy’s mother Surinder Kaur, who is fondly called Taiji by fans, had a terrible fall during a scene.





“I was right there when she fell and heard the loud thud. I was terrified that she’d be terribly injured. But I can only salute her courage and spirit. Within a minute she was up, and resumed filming because she didn’t want to hold everybody up,” he said.





When Sammy was asked about the stand-out moment for him from the film, he recalled a scene with well-known actor Yograj Singh. From L-R: King B Chouhan, Sammy Gill, Yograj Singh, Naz Gill Source: Supplied





“I had a long and intensely emotional scene with Yograj ji, and with some magic, we did the entire scene in one take. The emotions were so palpable, that even after the scene finished, everyone went numb and quiet for 10 minutes. No one could speak a word,” recalls Sammy.





“Someone from the film crew came up to me and just hugged me. With tears in his eyes, he said thank you for that scene. I’m going to call my Dad right away and tell him I love him.”





“That was a surreal moment,” says Sammy, adding “everyone must watch the movie. I’m telling you, it will be an amazing experience for the family.” Sammy Gill and Monika Sharma in a still from the upcoming film Teri Meri Jodi Source: Supplied





Teri Meri Jodi will hit the cinemas on Friday, September 13. SBS Punjabi will endeavour to offer giveaway tickets to our audience, as soon as they become available.





Naz Gill, Sammy Gill and King B Chouhan were at SBS Punjabi studios last week, for their first-ever interview to promote their upcoming film. To watch the Facebook live session streamed from our studios, click on the video below. To hear excerpts from this interview, click on the audio link at the top of this article.







