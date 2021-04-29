Melbourne's Indian community holds vigil in a show of solidarity with people battling world's worst COVID outbreak

Highlights Members of the Indian community held a candlelight vigil at Melbourne's Federation Square

Many are concerned about their families who have been battling with the new wave of coronavirus infections

India has recorded another 3,645 deaths due to COVID-19, marking another grim record for the country

Sunny Duggal, a businessman and a well-known member of the Indian community, who participated in the vigil, said he is concerned about his parents, who are permanent residents of Australia but are currently stranded in Mohali in the northern state of Punjab.





"I am extremely worried about their health. They have received vaccinations but are still vulnerable due to their age," he said.





"We are feeling shattered and helpless. This disaster has hit our country very hard. One of my close relatives passed away due to COVID-related complications," he added.





Advertisement

Mr Duggal said that it is hugely "depressing and heartbreaking" to see the situation worsening in his home country.





"Many of my friends have lost their loved ones back home, and they couldn't even go back to attend their final rituals and big goodbye," he said. The vigil was held at the iconic Federation Square building in Melbourne. Source: Photo supplied by Sunny Duggal





Members of the community held posters of prayers, strength and support for their loved ones, scrambling for resources to survive as cases spike and fatalities spike.





“It was all about prayers, faith and respect. We wish to send positivity to India and want to tell our loved ones that we are with them in this time of crisis,” Mr Duggal said.





India has recorded another 3,645 deaths, marking another grim record for the country, according to health ministry data.





Click on the player above to listen to the full conversation with Mr Duggal.



