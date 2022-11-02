'Punjabi Riders Australia': Melbourne motorcyclists aim to spread awareness about road safety practices

Melbourne-based Sharpy Bath from the 'Punjabi Riders Australia' Motorcycle group told SBS Punjabi that their club's mission is to promote social cohesion through its group activities, while also dispelling the misconception that motorcycling is a 'dangerous activity'.



“Motorcycles are iconic and versatile vehicles that are loved worldwide, but i feel in the western world, they enjoy the popularity mainly as vehicles for recreation.”





“While it's also considered as a dangerous hobby, following some basic road rules can make it as safe as driving a car," he said.





