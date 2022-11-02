'Punjabi Riders Australia': Melbourne motorcyclists aim to spread awareness about road safety practices

SBS Punjabi

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-18 at 2.41.28 PM.jpeg

Sharpy Bath and his peers from the 'Punjabi Riders Australia' motorcycle group Credit: Supplied

Published 2 November 2022 at 1:48pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

'Punjabi Riders Australia' group consists of like-minded motorcycle enthusiasts who love to ride motorbikes including but not limited to Harley Davidson, Suzuki and Indian brand motorcycles. With over 25,000 followers on its Facebook page, the group aims to create awareness about the basic safety practices while riding a motorcycle.

Melbourne-based Sharpy Bath from the 'Punjabi Riders Australia' Motorcycle group told SBS Punjabi that their club's mission is to promote social cohesion through its group activities, while also dispelling the misconception that motorcycling is a 'dangerous activity'.
WhatsApp Image 2022-11-01 at 2.37.21 PM.jpeg
“Motorcycles are iconic and versatile vehicles that are loved worldwide, but i feel in the western world, they enjoy the popularity mainly as vehicles for recreation.”

“While it's also considered as a dangerous hobby, following some basic road rules can make it as safe as driving a car," he said.

Listen to this audio in Punjabi for more details:
