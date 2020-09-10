Melbourne's Stage 4 lockdown: Victoria's road map out of restrictions faces criticism

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday announced Melbourne’s stage four lockdown will continue for another two weeks, with some rule changes from late September, such as a shorter curfew and the reopening of child-care centres.





The road map will see no change to the initial 28th of September deadline, but there could be flexibility about easing restrictions around the 26 October and 23 November dates on the road map timetable.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed concern over the Victorian government's plan to open up the state.





Mr Morrison has criticised Victoria’s strategy, saying lockdowns aren’t a sign of success in dealing with COVID-19.





"Under the thresholds that have been set in that plan, Sydney would be under curfew now. Sydney doesn't need to be under curfew now, they have a tracing capability that can deal with outbreaks. That's why I say it's important that we work on building that tracing capability in Victoria to get it at a level that enables it to move in a more confident way than I think the plan that was announced yesterday sets out." Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .