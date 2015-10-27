Mental Health issues are on the rise amongst Punjabis, especially international students

Karan Vir Sharma is a Mental Health Nurse at Werribee's Mercy Hospital, and over his last six years of working in the field, he believes that more and more Punjabi youth are being effected by mental health issues, because of financial and societal pressures.





Lack of family support in Australia exacerbates the situation and the taboo around discussing mental health problems make matters even worse.





Karan speaks to us from a clinical perspective, and urges the community to break the taboo surrounding mental health, so that more people can be helped.





Please note: If you're facing a personal crisis and need to talk to someone, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.





If you suffer from depression and anxiety, and need help, you can also call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.





Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter .









