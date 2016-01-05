Micromax has one day left to respond to Legal notice by Australian artist, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore

Ankur is the son of renowned Punjabi poet Dr Surjit Patar, and through his counsel Mr. Harpreet Sandhu, has sent a Legal Notice to the Chairman of Micromax Informatics Limited, claiming of damages worth Rs. 1 Crore within a period of seven days.





Since the legal notice was received by Micromax on Dec 31, 2015, the period of seven days expires on January 6, 2016, after which Ankur Patar may choose to file a legal complaint and pursue the matter through the judicial system.





The digital image in question is that of Harp Farmer holding a Rabaab, an illustration that Ankur Patar had created in Brisbane in August 2013.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi from Ludhiana today, Mr Harpreet Sandhu confirmed that Micromax has still not reverted back after the legal claim made last week. He said that if the stalemate continues, then he will await his client's instructions to lodge legal proceedings against Micromax in Ludhiana tomorrow (January 6, 2016)





