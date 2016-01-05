SBS Punjabi

Micromax has one day left to respond to Legal notice by Australian artist, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore

SBS Punjabi

Press conference about the legal notice served to Micromax. (R-L) Dr Surjit Patar, Ankur Patar, Advocate Harpreet Sandhu, Harp Farmer

Source: Supplied

Published 5 January 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 5 January 2016 at 5:43pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Brisbane based digital illustrator, Ankur Patar is seeking a written apology and a hefty compensation from Indian telecom company Micromax, for using his digital image without his express permission.

Ankur is the son of renowned Punjabi poet Dr Surjit Patar, and through his counsel Mr. Harpreet Sandhu, has sent a Legal Notice to the Chairman of Micromax Informatics Limited, claiming of damages worth Rs. 1 Crore within a period of seven days.

Punjabi Australian illustrator seeks $200K compensation from Micromax



Since the legal notice was received by Micromax on Dec 31, 2015, the period of seven days expires on January 6, 2016, after which Ankur Patar may choose to file a legal complaint and pursue the matter through the judicial system.

 The digital image in question is that of Harp Farmer holding a Rabaab, an illustration that Ankur Patar had created in Brisbane in August 2013.

 
The original digital illustration by Ankur Patar, created in Brisbane, Australia
Source: Ankur Patar


Speaking to SBS Punjabi from Ludhiana today, Mr Harpreet Sandhu confirmed that Micromax has still not reverted back after the legal claim made last week. He said that if the stalemate continues, then he will await his client's instructions to lodge legal proceedings against Micromax in Ludhiana tomorrow (January 6, 2016)

 
The Micromax ad, which allegedly features Ankur Patar's digital image
Source: Supplied


 

 

