Punjabi Australian illustrator seeks $200K compensation from Micromax

(R-L) Dr Surjit Patar, Ankur Patar, lawyer Harpreet Sandhu, Harp Farmer

(R-L) Dr Surjit Patar, Ankur Patar, lawyer Harpreet Sandhu, Harp Farmer Source: H Sandhu

Published 4 January 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 8 January 2016 at 12:56pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Brisbane based digital illustrator, Ankur Patar (the son of renowned Punjabi poet Dr Surjit Patar), has accused Indian telecom company Micromax of wrongfully using his digital image. He is seeking a written apology and a compensation of Rs 1 crore ($208, 000)

During a press conference held on January 1, 2016, Mr Ankur Patar alleged that Micormax, one of the leading mobile phone companies of India, has wrongfully usurped/misutilized a digital painting without his consent and knowledge.The said painting was used in one of the Micromaxs print advertisements in a illegal manner.

Mr Ankur Patar through his counsel Mr. Harpreet Sandhu, has sent a Legal Notice to the Chairman of Micromax InformaticsLimited, to claim of damages worth Rs. 1 Crore and is also seeking an unconditional apology in writing, within a period of seven days. Since the legal notice was received by Micromax on Dec 31, 2015, the period of seven days expires on January 6, 2016, after which Ankur Patar may choose to file a legal complaint and pursue the matter through the judicial system.

 
The Micromax ad
Source: Supplied


The digital image in question is that of Harp Farmer holding a Rabaab, an illustration that Ankur Patar had created in Brisbane in August 2013.

 
The original digital illustration by Ankur Patar, created in Brisbane, Australia
Source: Ankur Patar


Here is an interview with Ankur Patar, on this matter. He spoke to us from Ludhiana (India), where he is currently visiting on holidays.

 

