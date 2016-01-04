Punjabi Australian illustrator seeks $200K compensation from Micromax

During a press conference held on January 1, 2016, Mr Ankur Patar alleged that Micormax, one of the leading mobile phone companies of India, has wrongfully usurped/misutilized a digital painting without his consent and knowledge.The said painting was used in one of the Micromaxs print advertisements in a illegal manner.





Mr Ankur Patar through his counsel Mr. Harpreet Sandhu, has sent a Legal Notice to the Chairman of Micromax InformaticsLimited, to claim of damages worth Rs. 1 Crore and is also seeking an unconditional apology in writing, within a period of seven days. Since the legal notice was received by Micromax on Dec 31, 2015, the period of seven days expires on January 6, 2016, after which Ankur Patar may choose to file a legal complaint and pursue the matter through the judicial system.





The digital image in question is that of Harp Farmer holding a Rabaab, an illustration that Ankur Patar had created in Brisbane in August 2013.





Here is an interview with Ankur Patar, on this matter. He spoke to us from Ludhiana (India), where he is currently visiting on holidays.









