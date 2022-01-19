SBS Punjabi

'Migrant communities travel up to 200km for cremations,’ says newly elected councillor in Griffith

NSW Cabinet ministers meet Sikh community members at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Griffith

NSW Cabinet ministers meet Sikh community members at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Griffith (Photo courtesy - Harkamalpreet Singh) Source: Supplied

Published 19 January 2022 at 11:04am, updated 8 February 2022 at 10:42am
By MP Singh
With a sharp increase in new migrants and international students opting to settle in regional areas, Manjit Singh Lally, the newly elected councillor in Griffith, says there is a pressing need for more culturally-specific services.

With the increasing migrant population who call Griffith home, the newly elected councillor, Mr Manjit Singh Lally, says his main focus is on the needs of these minority migrant communities living in his council.

 Highlights:

  • Manjit Singh Lally, who has lived in Griffith regional council area for the last 20 years, says he has seen a recent influx of migrants.
  • With an increased number of migrants moving to regional areas, Mr Lally says there is a growing need for more culturally specific services.
  • For cremations, Mr Lally says people have to travel all the way to Wagga Wagga, which is over 200km from Griffith.
Hailing from a small village in the Jallandhar district in Punjab, Mr Lally says he is well connected with the local Indian community and the wider community through various projects.

Manjit Singh Lally, newly elected councillor from Griffith
Manjit Singh Lally, newly elected councillor from Griffith Source: Manjit Singh Lally


“I am running a number of successful businesses in Griffith and am involved in organising community sports and various other projects,” Mr Lally tells SBS Punjabi.

“As a councillor, my priority would be to focus on the needs of the minority community trying to settle down in Griffith.

People have to travel over 200km for the funerals of their dear ones as the nearest crematorium to Griffith is in Wagga Wagga.
He explains that this is a concern as the majority of people from the Indian subcontinent cremate the deceased, they do not bury them, in line with their cultural or religious beliefs. 

To hear more about community requirements in regional areas, listen to the full interview with Mr Lally.

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


