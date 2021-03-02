Sea or tree change: Tips for moving to a regional area

Making a sea or tree change often means uprooting from your existing community to move to a smaller coastal or inland community.





The latest report from the Centre for Population found that migrants contributed 26 per cent of population growth in regional Australia between 1996 and 2016.





In certain regions, migrants were responsible for more than half of the population growth.





Sea change coach Caroline Cameron isn’t surprised that people from culturally and linguistically backgrounds are increasingly joining this move.





Whether they arrived three months ago , ten years ago, are often moving to country areas now b ecause house prices are more affordable and there are different work opportunities, lifestyle opportunities and so we are increasingly seeing smaller country communities with larger percentage s of p eople from non-English backgrounds ,











