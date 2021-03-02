SBS Punjabi

Sea or tree change: Tips for moving to a regional area

SBS Punjabi

Sea or tree change: Tips for moving to a regional area

Sea or tree change: Tips for moving to a regional area Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2021 at 12:39pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:51pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

A sea or tree change is an Australian dream for many retirees who seek a slower and more relaxed lifestyle in a smaller seaside or inland community. It seems that COVID-19 has accelerated many people’s decision with the latest ABS data showing that capital cities suffered from the largest quarterly net loss on record last September with 11,000 people heading to regional towns. Here are some points you may like to consider if you’re contemplating making the big move.

Published 2 March 2021 at 12:39pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:51pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Making a sea or tree change often means uprooting from your existing community to move to a smaller coastal or inland community.

The
latest report
from the Centre for Population found that migrants contributed 26 per cent of population growth in regional Australia between 1996 and 2016.

In certain regions, migrants were responsible for more than half of the population growth. 

Advertisement
Sea change coach Caroline Cameron isn’t surprised that people from culturally and linguistically backgrounds are increasingly joining this move.

Whether they arrived three months ago, ten years ago, are often moving to country areas now because house prices are more affordable and there are different work opportunities, lifestyle opportunities and so we are increasingly seeing smaller country communities with larger percentages of people from non-English backgrounds,

 

Click on the player above to listen to the settlement guide in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Other stories

Settlement Guide: How to handle pandemic debt

Settlement Guide: The impact of COVID-19 on gambling behaviour



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack