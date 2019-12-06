Migrants contribute over $100 billion to Australia’s economy

Migrants in Australia are generating more than one hundred billion dollars for the economy each year.





Those on skilled visas generally earn above the median salary but it remains difficult for many to break into the workforce.





Hailing from Syria's capital, Damascus, refugee Firas Chamous arrived in Melbourne in 2018, starting his first job in Australia in IT earlier this year.





"I'm back to work, it's very good and I'm starting to feel that I'm doing something again instead of just staying at home so you feel like I'm doing something, you feel like I'm achieving something," says Mr Chamous.





He's one of 1.9 million taxpaying migrants across Australia, and new ABS data has detailed the impact they're making to the economy.





Migrants earned $112.3 billion during the 2016-17 financial year.





More than half of migrant earners are on skilled visas and they reported $81 billion in personal income.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





