Migrants on partner visa often suffer from domestic violence: study

Domestic Violence

Domestic Violence Source: Press Association

Published 22 July 2019 at 5:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:36pm
By Elise Potaka, Min Luo
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Falling in love with an Australian, and moving here to start a new life, is not uncommon. Nearly 40,000 partner visas were granted last year. But, far from home – and on a temporary visa - what happens if the relationship turns violent? In Australia, one in 6 women and one in 16 men have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at the hands of a partner. But what we don’t know is how many victims have migrated here for love and are on temporary visas that are sponsored by their abusive spouse.

