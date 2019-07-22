Migrants on partner visa often suffer from domestic violence: study

Published 22 July 2019 at 5:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:36pm
By Elise Potaka, Min Luo
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Falling in love with an Australian, and moving here to start a new life, is not uncommon. Nearly 40,000 partner visas were granted last year. But, far from home – and on a temporary visa - what happens if the relationship turns violent? In Australia, one in 6 women and one in 16 men have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at the hands of a partner. But what we don’t know is how many victims have migrated here for love and are on temporary visas that are sponsored by their abusive spouse.
Published 22 July 2019 at 5:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:36pm