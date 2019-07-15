SBS Punjabi

Missing Indian student found dead after four day search

Poshik Sharma

Published 15 July 2019 at 7:35pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 3:44pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Friends and family are mourning the death of Poshik Sharma after his body was found in Marysville in the foothills of Victorian alps this morning about 11am. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports….

An Indian international student who is found dead after having gone missing in Marysville in regional Victoria has been remembered as "a free spirit" who had dreams of building a better life in Australia. Know the full story: 
‘Noble and innocent young man’: Friends, family mourn Indian student who died in Marysville



