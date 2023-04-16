Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

Dany Elachi set up Heads up Alliance to help other parents wanting to limit screen time for their children at school

The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year. A ban is already in place in the state’s primary schools, as well as in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania. Many educators and researchers say it’s a no-brainer - that removing the addictive distraction reduces cyberbullying, and even improves grades.

On their way through the gate, students at Davidson High school in Sydney's north, lock their smartphones in a magnetic pouch, until the bell rings at the end of day.

ore than 320,000 students like these in the state's public high schools will have their phones restricted on campus from term four.

Davidson High’s Principal David Rule didn’t wait for a government decree.

"It was a big risk. But I'm really happy with the outcome. We’ve seen an increase of social and emotional intelligence in the school, within our children. They have a greater ability to communicate with each other. Students get six or seven hours relief from social media. And we know that some children are unfortunately on the receiving end of negative things. And for those six hours of school, it's a safe place for them. And they can shut off from that. And they feel more comfortable. It doesn't mean that it stops outside of school but it gives them some relief so I'm really happy.”

Outside school, smartphone use can still be problematic.

One Sydney dad hated the grip his daughter’s phone had on her and took it away.

"In very short order, we found that she was taking it (the phone) to bed. That she was being completley overtaken by this device, not interacting with the family after school like she used to. Not reading as much - quite like she used to. Being just totally distracted that was pinging and buzzing constantly."

Dany Elachi says to soften the blow, he reached out to other parents, and that's how he started the Heads Up Alliance.
