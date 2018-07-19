SBS Punjabi

Modi government to face no-confidence motion tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Source: AAP

Published 19 July 2018 at 6:40pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan has agreed to put the no-confidence motion against the NDA government to the test in parliament tomorrow (Friday, July 20).

Several regional parties like the TDP and YSR Congress have been clamouring for a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. 

The Rahul Gandhi led Congress party has joined the push, and in a move that will test the unity amongst the opposition party, the motion will be debated in parliament tomorrow.

The Modi government is confident of defeating the motion, stressing that the opposition isn't united in its ranks, and that it can easily muster the 268 votes needed to retain government.

Although many demands have brought this motion to the head, the major reasons being cited are inflation and poor implementation of GST, sharp rise in intolerance, women's safety issues and increased incidents of mob lynching.

Hear more about this and other stories making news in India this week, in our weekly India Diary.

