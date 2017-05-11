Mohini ji diyan khattiyan mitthiyan gallan Ep 19

Mohini ji, who presents a weekly segment on SBS Punjabi

Mohini ji, who presents a weekly segment on SBS Punjabi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2017 at 11:46am, updated 11 May 2017 at 12:20pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

This week, Mohini ji begins the segment with a typical Punjabi phrase used for the ultimate day-dreamer...

Published 11 May 2017 at 11:46am, updated 11 May 2017 at 12:20pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
The English equivalent of this saying would probably be "If wishes were horses, beggars would rid". In Punjabi, the saying goes something like this:

Kannak khet

Kudi pet

Aa Jawaiya

Mande Kha

 Loosely, that translates to a farmer whose crop is still standing in the fields, his wife is still pregnant with a baby, yet he extends an invitation to his "son in law" to have a feast at his house, and partake of the harvest.

 To hear the other two idioms, do click on the audio link above

More from Mohini ji

Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan Ep 18

Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan - Ep 16

Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan Ep 17

Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithhiyaan gallan - Ep 14

Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan - Ep 11



Share