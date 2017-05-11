Mohini ji diyan khattiyan mitthiyan gallan Ep 19

The English equivalent of this saying would probably be "If wishes were horses, beggars would rid". In Punjabi, the saying goes something like this:





Kannak khet





Kudi pet





Aa Jawaiya





Mande Kha





Loosely, that translates to a farmer whose crop is still standing in the fields, his wife is still pregnant with a baby, yet he extends an invitation to his "son in law" to have a feast at his house, and partake of the harvest.





To hear the other two idioms, do click on the audio link above









