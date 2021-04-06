More GP practices come on line as COVID vaccine rollout gathers pace

Hundreds of more doctors and medical centres are expected to join the COVID-19 vaccination program this week, as the federal government continues to face criticism over the pace of the rollout.





Australia is on track to reach a million vaccinations this week, but that's well short of the government's initial target of four million by early April. The delays are blamed on international supply chain issues.





The government says it's confident that everyone who wants to get vaccinated will have their first dose by October.





Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd says more general practices will be commencing their vaccination programs over the coming week.





"You can search for your local general practice or for other sites which are distributing the vaccine by visiting the Australian Government Department of Health website or by calling the hotline."





"As a general practitioner and former president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, I'm very proud of my colleagues, our nation's GPs, our practice nurses, our receptionists and practise managers and everyone else who has risen to the challenge of delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to our population."











