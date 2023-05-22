More money for the Aged Care sector - but is it enough?

Will extra government funding solve Australia's aged care industry issues

Will extra government funding solve Australia's aged care industry issues

We often hear about new policies and programs that promise to improve the lives of Australians. But what about the issues that are too stigmatised, and seem to be taboo for policymakers to address? With Australia's population getting older, there's concern that the problems identified by the aged care royal commission still persist. We ask will this Budget be the game changer the sector needs?

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells is on a mission.

The Royal Commission identified a range of problems when it comes to the care of older Australians, and she's keen to send a message that those issues are being addressed - and then some.

"Discount the scare campaigns that are out there. I'm not strapping on my GoPro and my Blundstones and kicking down the doors of facilities on 1 July that have failed to meet 24/7 nursing requirements. I appreciate the scale of what we're asking people to do, but I refuse to apologise for being ambitious for aged care."

The Minister's remarks relate to the new rule that a registered nurse must be rostered on at all times in residential aged care homes from the 1st of July.

It's one of the recommendations from the Royal Commission that the government says they're implementing.

Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner Janet Anderson has confirmed that's progressing as expected.

"These new responsibilities are entirely consistent with the requirements which already exist under the Aged Care Quality Standards... Now compliance with the new responsibilities is important. Of course it's important - and providers are expected to strive for compliance. The available data indicates that many providers are already complying with these new responsibilities."

There's also new rules about standards of care. Josh Maldon from the Quality and Assurance Division in the Department of Health says new quality indicators have been in force since the 1st of April, so regulators can keep an eye on how well providers are doing.

"Aged care quality needs to be defined, understood, and be capable of being measured. And the current data in this system is fragmented, and it makes it difficult to determine the extent of substandard care."

For Annie Butler from the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, rules are one thing.

She says it's enforcing the rules that is another matter entirely - and in the past, it's been a problem.
