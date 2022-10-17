SBS Punjabi

More students losing sleep over final year exams

SBS Punjabi

Lakshmi Rajendran holds her laptop in a green field

Lakshmi Rajendran is an HSC candidate Credit: SBS / Sandra Fuloon

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2022 at 11:19am
By Sandra Fulloon, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

After two years of COVID chaos, many students are suffering from study stress during HSC exams. New research shows a worrying rise in sleep loss.

Published 17 October 2022 at 11:19am
By Sandra Fulloon, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Losing sleep over study stress is a growing problem among the 600 young people surveyed by mental health provider ReachOut Australia.

Its Director of service is Jackie Hallen:

"It's gone from around a third, to over 70% reporting that their sleep has been impacted this year. Long term sleep deprivation - that's a really big concern from both a mental and a physical health perspective."

Advertisement
With big exams fast approaching - half of young people surveyed report feeling stressed – which is usual. What’s unusual this year is that more students are anxious about their future, too.

ReachOut CEO Ashley de Silva explains:

"They're feeling pressure around what will the future look like for me? How will I transition into future work or into employment?"

On the upside, Ms Hallen says since COVID hit, more students are having conversations about mental health and using wellness techniques to better cope.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SHEPPARTON.jpg

Sikh volunteers serve free meals and sandbags in flood-ravaged Victoria

Gyms are opening

Know more about protein supplements and how to use them safely

Return plate on display on the back of a car (mycar Tyre & Auto).jpg

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

62 per cent of Australian workers report feeling burnt out

Are you burned out at work?