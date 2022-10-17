More students losing sleep over final year exams

Losing sleep over study stress is a growing problem among the 600 young people surveyed by mental health provider ReachOut Australia.





Its Director of service is Jackie Hallen:





"It's gone from around a third, to over 70% reporting that their sleep has been impacted this year. Long term sleep deprivation - that's a really big concern from both a mental and a physical health perspective."





Advertisement

With big exams fast approaching - half of young people surveyed report feeling stressed – which is usual. What’s unusual this year is that more students are anxious about their future, too.





ReachOut CEO Ashley de Silva explains:





"They're feeling pressure around what will the future look like for me? How will I transition into future work or into employment?"





On the upside, Ms Hallen says since COVID hit, more students are having conversations about mental health and using wellness techniques to better cope.



