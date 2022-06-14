'Most memorable': Success story of Griffith Shaheedi Tournament 2022

Highlights The 24th Griffith Shaheedi Tournament was held on 11 and 12 June 2022.

Around 25,000 spectators enjoyed one of the biggest community events of the Australian Sikh community

The local organisers have extended their heartfelt gratitude to everyone

Every June long weekend, the Sikh community holds a two-day event at Ted Scobie Oval against the backdrop of Scenic Hill in Griffith.





After two years of COVID-related cancellations, 24th Griffith's Shaheedi Tournament 2022 witnessed thousands of spectators, contestants and their supporters coming to the town from all major cities and even regional areas of Australia.





Spectators enjoying a Kabaddi match at Griffith Shaheedi Tournament. Source: SBS Punjabi Griffith's councillor and organiser Manjit Lally told SBS Punjabi that attendance numbers reached an all-time high, with thousands of people congregating in the regional town, making this 24th chapter one of the most successful.





"Food, tea, snacks, juice, water, fruit etc., were provided free of cost ( langar ) to everyone throughout the day. Over hundreds of volunteers served the food and assisted in any way possible," he said.







Griffith's Shaheedi Tournament commemorates the sacrifices of Sikh martyrs for Sikh values and their faith.





"Eight teams of Kabaddi, 40 volleyball teams, and 18 soccer teams participated in this event," Mr Lally said. Volunteers worked tirelessly to help make this event successful. Source: SBS Punjabi





Two days of the action-packed event also featured other activities, including Gatka, a quiz competition and a memorable photo exhibition.





These games represent a dynamic sporting celebration whilst bringing communities together

"We all are one family. The participation of Griffith's local Gujrati and Italian community cannot be overlooked. It's the effort of the whole Griffith community that makes this event successful," said Mr Lally. Some glimpses of various sports meets at Griffith Shaheedi Tournament 2022. Source: SBS Punjabi





Talking about making better accommodation facilities for visitors on the ever-increasing magnitude of this event, Mr Lally said they are in discussions to bring 'tent cities' for the upcoming events.





The local council donated an amount of $10,000 to help support funds for this annual event. The annual meet is a representation of the Sikh community's competitive spirit, an event that forms an integral part of the community's social calendar. Source: SBS Punjabi





Griffith City Council Mayor Doug Curran, who was also present to mark the occasion, thanked the community for their contribution to the local area.





Helen Dalton, the Member for Murray in the NSW Parliament, said, "It's fabulous to have Sikh games back after a two-year hiatus. The Sikh community is the most generous community. They are the first ones to put their hands up when required.





On the second day of the event, a Kabaddi player, Gurlal Singh, got injured. Within minutes of the appeal, $78,000 were raised by the community on the spot to support the injured Kabaddi player.





"We understand that it is going to be a painful process, but we hope for the best possible recovery for this player," said Mr Lally. Gurdarshan Singh (2nd L) along with other Sikh volunteers from Dal Baba Bidhi Chand Shaoni Plumpton travelled from Melbourne to serve free food (langar seva). Source: SBS Punjabi





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Manjit Singh Khera, the treasurer of the local Gurudwara committee, thanked the visitors.





Mr Khera said the event is not just about games. It's the celebration of culture and a way to connect to the roots…





"Punjabi's come from agricultural land, and Griffith is very similar to Punjab, so it attracts the Sangat (people) from all over Australia to enjoy the tradition on display.



(L-R) Tejashdeep Ajnauda, Preetinder Grewal, Gajjanwala Sukhminder. Source: SBS Punjabi.





Gajjanwala Sukhminder, a prominent Punjabi writer, who also attended the tournament, expressed his joy at witnessing people from different cultures enjoying the Punjabi hospitality.





"It is just amazing with the Langar humbly served to all the attendees and participants at the games on both days.





"I just loved it as I could see people from all walks of life enjoying the event as one community," he said.





"In Punjab, normally we get to see only men going to these tournaments, but in Australia, it's purely a family event. I am fortunate to take these memories with me." Musical chair event held at Ted Scobie Oval, Griffith. Source: Supplied





Sukhi Randhawa, who came from Brisbane, told SBS Punjabi that they drove 1250 km for the tournament.





"I attended these games for the first time, and as a well-traveled individual, I can say that these Sikh games were the most memorable by far.





The event was incredibly organised, tremendously managed, and refreshingly clean

"Griffith has set the bar very high. Thank you, Griffith, for your warm, generous and award-worthy hospitality," she said.





SBS Punjabi's Sumeet Kaur and Preetinder Grewal at the Griffith Shaheedi Tournament. Source: SBS Punjabi





Click on the link to listen to the full interview with Griffith's councillor Manjit Lally in Punjabi.





Click on this link to check photo albums of Griffith's 24th Shaheedi Tournament:









