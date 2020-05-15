‘Mother’s unconditional love is worth so much more than money’

Highlights Winner of the SBS Mother's Day competition announced

Paramjit Singh from Melbourne has been chosen as the lucky winner

On Mother’s Day this year, SBS had asked its readers and listeners to send us a photo that reminds them of a special moment they shared with their mums, for a chance to win a special gift.





As expected, we were inundated with beautiful and love-filled entries, reminding us that mums in Australia are truly celebrated, loved and appreciated.





Paramjit Singh from Melbourne has been drawn as the lucky winner for his emotional photo tribute to his mother.





The picture depicts a memory captured at Mr Singh’s native village in Punjab back in 2017 in which his mum can be seen giving him a cash handout, just before he was stepping out of the house for the airport, ahead of his return flight to Melbourne.





Paramjit Singh (C) with his family. Source: Supplied





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says the moment captured in the picture defines his relationship with his mum.





“No matter how old you get, you will forever be a child in the eyes of your mother. She was giving me money despite knowing that I now can take care of myself,” he says.





Mr Singh who arrived in Australia on a student visa in 2008 says “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."





And we at SBS, salute the love and respect Mr Singh and all of us have for our dear mothers.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









