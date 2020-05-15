SBS Punjabi

‘Mother’s unconditional love is worth so much more than money’

Mother's Day winner

The winning entry submitted by Melbourne's Paramjit Singh. Source: Supplied

Published 15 May 2020 at 5:58pm, updated 15 May 2020 at 9:24pm
By SBS Punjabi
Melbourne-based Paramjit Singh is the lucky winner of our Mother’s Day competition.

  • Winner of the SBS Mother's Day competition announced
  • Paramjit Singh from Melbourne has been chosen as the lucky winner
On Mother’s Day this year, SBS had asked its readers and listeners to send us a photo that reminds them of a special moment they shared with their mums, for a chance to win a special gift.

As expected, we were inundated with beautiful and love-filled entries, reminding us that mums in Australia are truly celebrated, loved and appreciated.  

Paramjit Singh from Melbourne has been drawn as the lucky winner for his emotional photo tribute to his mother.

The picture depicts a memory captured at Mr Singh’s native village in Punjab back in 2017 in which his mum can be seen giving him a cash handout, just before he was stepping out of the house for the airport, ahead of his return flight to Melbourne.

Mother's Day winner
Paramjit Singh (C) with his family. Source: Supplied


Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says the moment captured in the picture defines his relationship with his mum.

“No matter how old you get, you will forever be a child in the eyes of your mother. She was giving me money despite knowing that I now can take care of myself,” he says.

Mr Singh who arrived in Australia on a student visa in 2008 says “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."

And we at SBS, salute the love and respect Mr Singh and all of us have for our dear mothers.

Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

READ MORE

Enter our Mother's Day competition and WIN!!!



