Multi-million dollar investment in community languages classes

The New South Government has invested in a $7.5 million deal with the University of Sydney, to establish a research institute for community language education. It is part of its $11 million pledge towards community language schools that was announced in May.











Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who attended an Armenian language school as a child,hopes it will increase opportunities for the students in later life.

















260 languages are spoken across New South Wales, with 58 taught in community classes. Only 7.5 per cent of students study language for the HSC in New South Wales. That's less a third of the numbers in Victoria, and even less study language at University.





















