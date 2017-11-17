SBS Punjabi

Multi-million dollar investment in community languages classes

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian with school children launching the community language education program Source: SBS

Published 17 November 2017 at 11:00pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:21am
By Omar Dabbagh, Gautam Kapil
One of Australia's most multicultural states has made a multi-million dollar investment in community language classes. 34,000 students across New South Wales study a second language out of school hours. They're taught by over two and a half thousand teachers. And the state's Premier has promised they will all be given greater support.

The New South Government has invested in a $7.5 million deal with the University of Sydney, to establish a research institute for community language education. It is part of its $11 million pledge towards community language schools that was announced in May.

 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who attended an Armenian language school as a child,hopes it will increase opportunities for the students in later life.

 

 

260 languages are spoken across New South Wales, with 58 taught in community classes. Only 7.5 per cent of students study language for the HSC in New South Wales. That's less a third of the numbers in Victoria, and even less study language at University.

 

