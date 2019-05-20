SBS Punjabi

Multicultural communities have high hopes from the new Federal Government

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at a multicultural event at Koodoonla 25 km north of Perth, ahead of the election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at a multicultural event at Koodoonla 25 km north of Perth, ahead of the election. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2019 at 1:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:37pm
By Lydia Feng, Allan Lee
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

There has been a shift in the dynamic of the new Parliament, with some of Australia's most divisive politicians losing this election.

Published 20 May 2019 at 1:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:37pm
By Lydia Feng, Allan Lee
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Surinder Jain, the National Vice President of the Hindu Council of Australia says there have been two reactions within the community to the news.

"Well, our community has people in both the camps. most of the new migrants, they go for Labor. But once they've bought a house and a mortgage and economics becomes important, they go for Liberals, whereas some stick with their initial loyalties. So we have people in both camps. Some are happy, some are shocked, surprised. Some are elated."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?