Multicultural communities have high hopes from the new Federal Government

Surinder Jain, the National Vice President of the Hindu Council of Australia says there have been two reactions within the community to the news.





"Well, our community has people in both the camps. most of the new migrants, they go for Labor. But once they've bought a house and a mortgage and economics becomes important, they go for Liberals, whereas some stick with their initial loyalties. So we have people in both camps. Some are happy, some are shocked, surprised. Some are elated."



