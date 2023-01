This week, our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi interviews Murli Chohan, a Punjabi poet whose poetry traverses the thin strait between humour and profundity. You can’t help but stop and think as you laugh along with the words and style he employs to make subtle thoughts surface.





Listen to this interview in Punjabi by clicking on the player at the top of the page.





