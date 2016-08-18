SBS Punjabi

Music legend Sachin Ahuja to judge Awaaz-E-Punjab Australia’s epic shows

SBS Punjabi

Sachin Ahuja with Awaj-E-Punjab organisers

Sachin Ahuja with Awaj-E-Punjab organisers Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2016 at 10:16pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 2:24pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

A producer, composer, and a reality show judge Sachin Ahuja needs no introduction as he is one the most prominent names in the Punjabi music industry.

Published 18 August 2016 at 10:16pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 2:24pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
SACHIN AHUJA
 is a professional music composer. He was born and brought up in Delhi. He was a medical student before he dropped his studies to join music cords in his father and legendary music composer Charnjit Ahuja's studio. 

In this conversation with 
SBS Punjabi
's 
Preetinder Singh Grewal
SACHIN AHUJA
 talks about Awaj-E- Australia and his journey in the music world. Joining him in studio was Sultan Dhillon who is one of the main organisers of Awaaz-E-Punjab Australia by 
Folk & Rock Music & Dance Academy
.

"I have seen many changes in the form of styles or genres of music. The only advise I give to young singers is that they should learn before jumping into the music world," said Sachin Ahuja.
Sachin
Sachin Ahuja at SBS Studios Melbourne Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Awaj-E-Punjab Australia singing competition is organised by the Folk and Rock Music and Dance Academy, Australia, which organises classes in Punjabi folk instruments like Tumbi, Algozey, Harmonium, Dhol and Keyboard.The academy also runs group sessions for Bhangra and Gidha learning.

The academy thought is a brainchild of Sultan Dhillon who is a renowned Dhol player and 11 times national gold medalist in the same from India. Another founder member is Nirvair Kandola who manages the dance, Social media and ennoblement side of the academy.
"The idea behind running this academy is to engage the next generation to the Punjabi culture through various forms of music and dance," said Sultan Dhillon.
sachin
Sachin Ahuja with SBS Host Preetinder Grewal Source: Supplied

The academy has a strong support of like-minded teachers. Preet Kandola, the bhangra coach, and Kuldeep Kaur teaches gidhha. Arun Sharma teaches guitar, Parth Pandey teaches piano (western), Veenu Pathak teaches drum set and Deepak Bawa teaches Drama and acting.
 
Jaideep Goraya teachs folk Instruments like Tumbi, Algozey, harmonium and Keyboard he also handles the technical department.
sachin
Sachin Ahuja with his friends at SBS Melbourne Source: Supplied

 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?