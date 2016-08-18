Music legend Sachin Ahuja to judge Awaaz-E-Punjab Australia’s epic shows

SACHIN AHUJA is a professional music composer. He was born and brought up in Delhi. He was a medical student before he dropped his studies to join music cords in his father and legendary music composer Charnjit Ahuja's studio.





"I have seen many changes in the form of styles or genres of music. The only advise I give to young singers is that they should learn before jumping into the music world," said Sachin Ahuja.

Sachin Ahuja at SBS Studios Melbourne Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal



Awaj-E-Punjab Australia singing competition is organised by the Folk and Rock Music and Dance Academy, Australia, which organises classes in Punjabi folk instruments like Tumbi, Algozey, Harmonium, Dhol and Keyboard.The academy also runs group sessions for Bhangra and Gidha learning.



The academy thought is a brainchild of Sultan Dhillon who is a renowned Dhol player and 11 times national gold medalist in the same from India. Another founder member is Nirvair Kandola who manages the dance, Social media and ennoblement side of the academy.



"The idea behind running this academy is to engage the next generation to the Punjabi culture through various forms of music and dance," said Sultan Dhillon.

Sachin Ahuja with SBS Host Preetinder Grewal Source: Supplied



The academy has a strong support of like-minded teachers. Preet Kandola, the bhangra coach, and Kuldeep Kaur teaches gidhha. Arun Sharma teaches guitar, Parth Pandey teaches piano (western), Veenu Pathak teaches drum set and Deepak Bawa teaches Drama and acting.







Jaideep Goraya teachs folk Instruments like Tumbi, Algozey, harmonium and Keyboard he also handles the technical department.



Sachin Ahuja with his friends at SBS Melbourne Source: Supplied





