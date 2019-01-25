My Australia: Singer Odette’s music helped her search for herself

Born to a British father and a South African mother, and having migrated to Sydney from the United Kingdom at age three, singer-songwriter 'Odette' has long struggled to define herself.





But, as she prepares to embark on an international tour following the release of her debut album last year, the 21-year-old says she's finally made peace with her identity.





In our special SBS series 'My Australia', we meet Odette and ask what it means to her to be Australian in 2019.





Drawing on jazz influences from her grandfather – a British pianist during World War Two - with soul and funk from her mother, a Zulu woman from South Africa, singer-songwriter Odette’s music is a kaleidoscopic blend of cultures and genres. Odette's grandfather, a jazz pianist in World War II, introduced her to the piano. Source: Supplied





And although today the 21-year-old embraces her mixed heritage in her art and her personal life, she says straddling the two cultures hasn't always been easy.





“I always knew I was African but it was the realisation that I wasn't white. It was like I had a literal identity crisis. It was really hard, really hard. And it took me years and years to navigate that confusion, because once I realised I was black, and when I say that people say 'no you're not', because I visibly have lighter skin, so it was that navigation not just from people who weren't black saying I wasn't black, but also (from) people with darker skin that are black, saying I wasn't black,” says she.





It was during those years of confusion that Odette - born Georgia Odette Sallybanks - forged her career.





At just 14 years old, she caught the attention of the man who is now her manager, Andy Bryan from record label EMI, who says initially he was hesitant to sign her because she was so young.





“I was reluctant until I heard the song and it is always about the song. All of those red flags all of a sudden disappear and it turns to intrigue, I guess and how someone of that age could create something that was so instant and complex for someone from that young. And, I guess that was the driving force for me. I needed to find out more about who this person is,” says Mr Bryan.





Odette, however, was on her own journey of discovery.





And, as the tug of her African heritage grew stronger, her sense of identity developed along with her career.





“Take it to the Heart, off the album, was very inspired by African beats, and that uplifting tempo,” Odette says.





The emotional rollercoaster experienced during her coming-of-age is channelled through her lyrics.











Manager Andy Bryan praises what he calls Odette's “incredible understanding of harmonies and melodies in her voice,” but says her star power really comes from her song-writing.





“The lyrical richness was phenomenal, it was kind of mind-blowing, and it was something she's managed to develop and get better at. But even at that age it was head-turning, the beauty and richness in her lyrical content and the way she delivered them in song was remarkable,” Mr Bryan says.





The release last year of her debut album, “To A Stranger”, led to a sold-out national tour.





And this year she's going global with a jam-packed international tour, beginning next month.





And, having just celebrated her 21st birthday with the Zulu coming of age traditional ceremony, she's never been more ready to showcase exactly who she is to the world.





“It's like a Zulu female bar mitzvah. It was really monumental for me, it was just kind of like a big moment, like you don't have to be conflicted any more. This is your knowledge and your culture and your heritage and you don't have to be confused,” Says Odette.





To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.





