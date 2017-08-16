SBS Punjabi

My party has been wrongly accused of being racist and xenophobic

Mahesh Bindra, Member of Parliament in New Zealand

Mahesh Bindra, Member of Parliament in New Zealand Source: SBS

Published 16 August 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 3:20pm
By Manpreet K Singh
SBS

Mahesh Bindra is an MP in New Zealand, representing the New Zealand First party in the parliament.

Here is SBS Punjabi's interview with him in English, in which he spoke about issues faced by international students in New Zealand, about the perception that his party is anti-immigration or racist, and also a message to our listeners in Australia

