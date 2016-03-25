SBS Punjabi

Nagar Kahani - Gujranwala

Gujranawala

Gujranawala

Published 25 March 2016 at 11:11pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:25pm
By Masood mallhi
Gujranwala is an industrial city in Punjab province of Pakistan. According to the Imperial Gazetteer of India, Gujranwala was founded by the Gurjars and renamed Khanpur by the Sherzai Jats of Iran who settled there; however, its old name has survived. Many historians also note that the place was named for the Gurjars who ruled the Gurjara-Pratihara. Find out the full story here.

