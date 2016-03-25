Nagar Kahani - Gujranwala

Gujranawala Source: Wikipedia
Gujranwala is an industrial city in Punjab province of Pakistan. According to the Imperial Gazetteer of India, Gujranwala was founded by the Gurjars and renamed Khanpur by the Sherzai Jats of Iran who settled there; however, its old name has survived. Many historians also note that the place was named for the Gurjars who ruled the Gurjara-Pratihara. Find out the full story here.
